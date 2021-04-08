Police: Baby girl critical after well-being check in Pullman; guardian in custody

CHICAGO – A 7-month-old girl is in critical condition after officers discovered her unresponsive Thursday during a well-being check in Pullman.

At approximately 1 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of children left alone in the 900 block of East 104th Street. When officers arrived, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were left in an apartment.

Police said their guardian fled with a 7-month-old girl and at that time, officers were unable to locate her. The children left in the apartment were transported in good condition.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers returned for a well-being check when they discovered the 7-month-old baby unresponsive, suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The baby has been transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police officers placed a female guardian into custody, but she was initially transported to St. Bernard Hospital for a mental evaluation.

There’s no information on possible charges at this time.