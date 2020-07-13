Police ask for help finding 1-year-old missing from South Side

CHICAGO — Police asked for help Sunday as they search for a one-year-old missing from Englewood since Friday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, one-year-old Alanna Harris was last seen with her father near the 6900 block of south Ada Street around 8 p.m. on Friday.

She was wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, flower pattern shorts, a wristband on her arm and three ponytails in her hair. She’s described as African-American with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Her father was seen driving a tan Nissan vehicle, police said, and she may be near the 7500 block of south Hamilton Avenue in Gresham on the South Side.

Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.