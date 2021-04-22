Police activity halts traffic on inbound Eisenhower near 25th; shooting reported

CHICAGO – Police activity has shut down all eastbound traffic lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway at 25th Avenue.

SkyCam 9 was over the scene.

Details remain limited, but early reports indicate a shooting, possibly officer-involved, shut down lanes on the expressway.

Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department are assisting with traffic control.

Lanes are expected to be closed for an unknown duration of time, according to police. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

WGN is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.