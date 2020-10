CHICAGO — In concern that Chicago is moving too quickly toward resuming in-person instruction, over 40 elected officials and members of the Chicago Teachers Union are calling on Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to address needed improvements.

A group of elected officials and union members penned a letter to Lightfoot and CPS, aiming to increase non-screen learning and physical activity, while pushing to acknowledge the different impact COVID-19 has had on different communities.