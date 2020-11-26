Police, activists offer $10,000 reward in search for gunman who shot 5-year-old in the head

CHICAGO — As 5-year-old Clareon Williams lays in a medically-induced coma in Comer Children’s Hospital Wednesday, a $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot him in the head.

Clareon was sitting inside his West Roseland home, playing on an iPad with his father nearby when a bullet struck him in the head last Monday.

Officers with the Chicago Police Department and the head of the activist business group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot announced the $10,000 reward Wednesday as the search continues for the man who police say pulled the trigger.

“We are pleading with the community to give us information for this child,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

Surveillance cameras captured the scene around 7:30 p.m. on November 16 as a gunman in a passing SUV leaned out the window and fired shots towards the home on the 200 block of west 115th Street.

Deenihan said they have no reason to believe that either Clareon or anyone else in the Williams’ home was the intended target of the shooting. The targeted building also contains three other units.

“Obviously, without solving the crime we do not have the true motive,” Deenihan said.