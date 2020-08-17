Police: 9-year-old boy shot on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on the South Side.

Just after 2 p.m., police said the 9-year-old boy was riding in a vehicle in the 0-1100 block of West 87th Street when a suspects fired shots into the vehicle.

The 9-year-old was struck near the ear and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Chicago fire said the boy suffered a graze wound.

It’s unclear at this time if a suspect is in custody. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

