CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot Friday evening on the Near North Side.

At around 6:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 900 block of North Cambridge on the report of a shooting.

Officials said a 9-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.