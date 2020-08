CHICAGO – Police are investigating after an 85-year-old woman was robbed Tuesday morning in River North.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Grand Avenue on the report of a robbery.

An 85-year-old woman was walking down the street when an unknown suspect pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.