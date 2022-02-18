Police: 8-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Brighton Park.

Just after 7:45 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West 39th Place on the report of a shooting.

Police believe an 8-year-old boy was traveling inside a vehicle with a 19-year-old man when an unknown suspect, driving a dark-colored SUV, pulled along side the vehicle.

Shots were fired in their direction and the 8-year-old boy was shot in his buttocks, police said. He was stabilized and transported to Stroger Hospital.

The 19-year-old man was not injured.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.