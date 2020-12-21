Police: 71-year-old woman killed after shooters open fire on Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — A 71-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside a home on the South Side Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

Police said the victim was inside a home on the 10800 block of South Morgan Street around 7:40 p.m. Sunday when two unknown individuals started shooting into the residence from outside.

Chicago police officers investigate inside a home in the Morgan Park neighborhood where a 71-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday night

The woman was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives are currently investigating and said no one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.