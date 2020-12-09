Police: 61-year-old man found stabbed to death in Chatham

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a Chatham home Wednesday morning.

At around 10:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old man dead in his home after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Detectives said there was no sign of forced entry and a motive is unknown.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

