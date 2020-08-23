Police: 6 arrested near Mayor Lightfoot’s house after failing to disperse

CHICAGO – Six people from out-of-town were arrested Saturday night for failing to disperse in the mayor’s Logan Square block, police said.

Just after 10:20 p.m., police said six protesters were arrested in the 3400 block of West Wrightwood for misdemeanor residential picketing.

All six were given a verbal warning prior to being arrested, police said.

No one arrested was from the Chicago area.

Edmee Chavannes, 39 – New York, New York

Bevelyn Beatty, 29 – Staten Island, New York

Shirley Ochieng, 23 – Mount Vernon, New York

Susan Drummond, 49 – East Norriton, Pennsylvania

Del Jackson, 45 – Dumas, Arkansas

Jordan McCloud, 45 – Seattle, Washington

They are due in court on Oct. 5.