Police: 5-year-old girl, man wounded during shooting in Gresham

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department said a 5-year-old girl and 26-year-old man are in good condition after they were hurt in a shooting on the South Side Sunday evening.

According to CPD, they were inside a vehicle on the 900 block of W. 76th Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday when someone opened fire.

The girl was struck in the buttocks area while the male was struck in the forearm and back, police said. Afterwards, they drove themselves to Holy Cross Hospital where they were both found to be in good condition.

The 5-year-old will be transported to Comer Children’s Hospital for additional treatment, while the 26-year-old man will be taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police said no one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.