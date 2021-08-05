Authorities: 4-year-old girl dies following accidental shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday evening following an accidental shooting in Englewood, authorities said.

At around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of South Carpenter Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 5-year-old girl who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

At a community event in West Garfield Park, Supt. Brown said the shooting was an accident after children got into a bag with a gun.

“It was an accident, a visiting relative brought a gun to visit in in a bag, one of the young kids were playing with the guns and accidently shot one of the kids,” Brown said.

The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounce dead.

A man has been taken in for questioning, police said.