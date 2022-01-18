Police: 5 juveniles shot in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO — Five juveniles were shot in three separate shootings throughout Chicago on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of 122nd and Lowe on the report of shots fired. Police said a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were on a sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and shots were fired.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the right arm and the 11-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the back. Both were transported in good condition.

Around three hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded following a shooting in West Town. The boy was shot at around 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Greenview.

The gun violence involving teens Tuesday began just after noon in the 6500 block of South Paulina. Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were walking down the street when shots were fired from an unknown black vehicle.

The teens were transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody in any of the shootings. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.