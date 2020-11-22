Police: 4 shot on Pullman sidewalk early Sunday

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after four people were shot early Sunday in Pullman.

Just before 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of 101st Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said four people, two men and two women, were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired.

A 28-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition. Two 30-year-old women and a 25-year-old man were transported to the hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.