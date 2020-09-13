Police: 33-year-old woman shot in head, killed in Austin

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 33-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night in Austin.

Just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of North Pine Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

The shooting took place a few blocks north of another Austin shooting early Saturday where two people were shot to death and four were injured.

If you have any information on these shootings, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.