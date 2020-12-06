Police: 31-year-old woman shot Saturday night in Logan Square

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday night in Logan Square.

Just before 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Spaulding Avenue on the report of a person shot.

Police said a woman, 31, was on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain.

She was shot in both legs and transported to Illinois Masonic in fair condition.

Police did not say if any suspects are in custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.