Police: 3-year-old boy dies following West Side shooting

CHICAGO – A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back Saturday night in Austin and later died, police said.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Central Avenue on the report of shots fired.

A 27-year-old man, later determined to be the child’s father, and the boy were traveling in a vehicle southbound on Central Avenue.

A suspect in a Blue Honda fired shots into the vehicle and struck the father and the son.

The father suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.

Police said the father is believed to be the intended target and no one is in custody.

You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.