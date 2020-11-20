Police: 3 shot Thursday afternoon in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after three males were shot Thursday afternoon in Humboldt Park.

Just after 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Ridgeway on the report of multiple persons shot.

When they arrived, they found three males suffering from gun shot wounds. Two were transported to Stroger Hospital and one was transported to Norwegian Hospital.

Police did not provide their ages or conditions at this time.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.