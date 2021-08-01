Police: 3 people smash through hotel window during scuffle over counterfeit tickets

CHICAGO — Three people were injured after smashing through a window of the Congress Plaza Hotel near the site of Lollapalooza. According to police, a scuffle broke out over counterfeit event tickets.
Witnesses say the altercation occurred over entry into Lollapalooza.
According to police, on Sunday around 5:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 500 block of S. Michigan in Chicago’s Loop. Police said a man allegedly sold counterfeit event tickets to a group of two men and two women.
The men confronted the offender and a fight ensued, police said. As a result, three people went through a window at the Congress Plaza Hotel.
Police said all three victims suffered multiple lacerations to the body. All three were reported in good/stable condition.
A suspect is in custody.