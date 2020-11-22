Police: 3 injured in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after three people were shot Saturday night in West Englewood.

At around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting from a white sedan.

The 30-year-old woman and the 23-year-old man were transported to the University of Chicago in good condition. Police said the 25-year-old man self-transported to St. Bernard.

No suspects are in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.