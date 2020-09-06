Police: 3 injured after Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after three people were injured after a drive-by shooting Sunday in Auburn Gresham.

At around 1:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 8000 block of South Green near 81st Street on the report of a shooting.

Chicago police said three people were standing in front of a home when a black sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, drove by and an occupant fired several shots.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were also shot. The 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported in serious but stable condition.

The 22-year-old man was shot in the hand and transported in fair condition.

A neighbor across the street said he heard about six to seven shots when he was grilling in his backyard.

“I had just took some meat in the house, I heard the gunshots. He thought it was through the gangway, but it wasn’t,” said Stanley Harris. “I didn’t even know it was across the street, I came up the front of the house.”

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.