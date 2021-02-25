Police: 22 ‘Johns’ cited for buying sex following sting operation at Cook County hotel

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities cited 22 men after they agreed to exchange money for sex in a sting operation, police said.

Officers from the Cook County Special Victims Unit arranged the operation at a hotel Wednesday in Northwest Cook County.

An officer was posing as a person selling sex and once they agreed to buy, the “Johns” were taken into custody, police said.

In all, 22 men were cited and 19 vehicles were towed.

“Sex trafficking is not a victimless crime,” Sheriff Dart said. “Many victims – primarily women – suffer violence and abuse, and my office is committed to offering them the assistance they need while making it very costly for those who seek to purchase sex.”