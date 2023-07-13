EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — A 21-year-old employee was shot dead at a Mariano’s in Evergreen Park Thursday morning.

Police reported of an active shooter call at a Mariano’s grocery store just after 9:00 a.m. in Evergreen Park at the 2500 block of West 95th Street.

Evergreen Park police said surveillance video shows the suspect, who is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, following her into the store.

The Evergreen Park police chief said an individual was taken into custody near the 1330 block of West Thorndale Avenue in Edgewater. A firearm was also recovered.

Police were able to track him down by recovering a report from a previous incident involving the couple when the victim worked at an Amazon store in Oak Lawn.

Police were able to get a description of the man’s car and took him into custody.

Police believe the incident to be domestic and that there is no threat to the public. One other minor injury to the ankle was reported.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.