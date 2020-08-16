Police: 21-year-old man stabbed Friday night in River North; critical condition

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was stabbed Friday night in River North.

Police said at around 11:20 p.m, the man was on a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Wells when an argument ensued. Three men attacked the man and one of them stabbed him three times in the chest, CPD said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine in critical condition.

Police said they took one of the suspects into custody. Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.