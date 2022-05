CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man died Thursday night after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan.

At around 8:10 p.m., authorities responded to the 9800 block of South Walton Drive on the report of a person in the water.

Police said a 21-year-old went into the lake with friends. At some point, he became distressed and was pulled from Lake Michigan by the Chicago Fire Department.

The man was pronounced dead at Trinity.