Police: 2 teen boys wounded in separate shootings early Sunday

CHICAGO – Police are investigating two separate shootings early Sunday involving 15-year-old boys.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 4000 block of West Jackson Street on the report of a shooting. Police said a 15-year-old boy was standing on the front stairs of a residence when an occupant in a black vehicle fired shots.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gun shot wound to the leg. No one is in custody.

A few hours later, police received a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of West 25th Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left shoulder. He was taken to Stroger in good condition.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.