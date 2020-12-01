Police: 2 men shot in vehicle on Northwest Side; in serious condition

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday night in Portage Park while driving.

Just after 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 4800 block of West Patterson Avenue on the report of a double shooting.

Police believe two men were traveling in a vehicle when an unknown suspect, from a passing vehicle, shot both of them. A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and shoulder and the 41-year-old man was shot in the head and arm.

Both men were reported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.