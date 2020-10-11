Police: 19-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive downtown Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A Dodge Caliber was stopped on northbound Lake Shore Drive around 1:20 p.m., waiting for the light at Jackson Drive, when police say another vehicle pulled alongside and words were exchanged between the occupants of the vehicles.

Police said at some point an individual sitting in the back of the second vehicle fired shots at the Dodge Caliber, striking a 19-year-old woman in the head. The vehicle she was riding in fled north on Lake Shore Drive, eventually stopping at 600 Grand Avenue, where emergency crews were called.

Police arriving on the scene administered first aid to the injured woman, and she was taken to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Shore Drive remains closed to northbound traffic from Balbo Drive to Randolph Street, and vehicles are being diverted onto Columbus Drive up until Lower Wacker Drive.

Later Sunday, police said they believe the shooting is “not random” and the people in both vehicles somehow had a connection to one another.