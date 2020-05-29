Police: 19-year-old woman dead, another critical following South Shore shooting

CHICAGO – A South Shore shooting Thursday killed a 19-year-old woman and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 8700 block of South Essex on the report of shots fired.

Police said two 19-year-old women were sitting in a parked car when shots were fired into the vehicle.

Both women were transported to University of Chicago Medicine. One was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

