CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman last seen in Austin is missing and the disappearance has been designated high-risk, police said Wednesday.

Tamia ‘Mia’ Johnson was last seen in the 1300 block of North Parkside Avenue by her mother around 11 a.m., and she suffers from anxiety and depression and requires medication.

Police described Johnson as 5-foot-1-inches, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a tattoo near her right ear and a nasal piercing.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (312) 746-6554 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.