Police: 17-year-old shot, killed Saturday morning in South Austin

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday morning in South Austin.

Just before 11:15 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy shot and killed in an alley. Police believe two suspects approached the boy and shot him.

The suspects then entered a light-colored vehicle and fled southbound on Leamington.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

