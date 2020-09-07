Police: 17-year-old, 3 others shot in South Shore

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after four people, including a teen, were shot Sunday night in Shore Shore.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue on the report of multiple persons shot.

Police said four people were on a sidewalk when a white SUV approached and an occupant fired shots.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and was transported to the University of Chicago. The last University of Chicago transport was a male. His age is not known at this time.

A 44-year-old man was also shot in the right foot and taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

Earlier Sunday, three people were shot in another drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham.

So far this weekend, there have been 29 shootings with 36 victims. Five of them have died.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.