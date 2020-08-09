Police: 15-year-old girl grazed in face after South Side shooting

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was grazed following a South Side shooting early Sunday.

Just before 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 66th Street on the repot of a shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was outside when a fight broke out among a group of males. An unknown indivudual fired shots in her direction, grazing her face.

The girl was driven by a relative to St. Bernard Hospital where she is listed in fair condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.