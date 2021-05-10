Police: 15-year-old boy shot Monday on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Englewood Monday evening.

Just before 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of South Emerald Avenue on the report of a shooting. Police said a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the neck.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.