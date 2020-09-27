Police: 15-year-old boy shot in head, killed on Far South Side

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night on the Far South Side.

Just after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 11600 block of South Prairie Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Christ Hospital where the boy died.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.