Police: 15-year-old boy shot in head in Roseland; critical condition

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head Monday afternoon in Roseland, police said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 10000 block of South Perry Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was near an alley when he was shot in the head. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.