CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Englewood.

At around 4:10 p.m., police responded to the 6600 block of South Racine Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.