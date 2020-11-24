Police: 14-year-old girl in serious condition after West Englewood double shooting

CHICAGO – A 14-year-old girl is in serious condition after a double shooting Monday night in West Englewood.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of West 65th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were on the street when an unknown suspect across the street fired shots, striking them both.

The 14-year-old girl was shot in the torso and right arm and was transported in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital. The 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and transported to University of Chicago in fair condition.

Area One detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.