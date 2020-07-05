Police: 14-year-old dead after 8 shot in Englewood

CHICAGO – A 14-year-old boy was among four victims killed in a shooting late Saturday night in Englewood.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 6100 block of South Carpenter on the report of a shooting.

Police said four males fired into a large gathering in the street.

Eight total victims were shot. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital. Three other unidentified males were killed as a result of the shooting, CPD said.

An 11-year-old boy suffered graze wounds to the leg and ankle and was transported to Comer in fair condition. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer in fair condition.

Preliminary numbers from Chicago police indicate at least 46 were shot since Saturday night and eight of those victims have died.

A 10-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the right hand in West Ridge early Sunday. It comes after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night in Austin.

In North Lawndale, six people were shot, including a 20-year-old woman, who was killed.

If you have any information for any of these shootings, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.