Police: 14 suspects conduct ‘grab and run’ at Louis Vuitton at Oak Brook Center Mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Fourteen suspects stole from a suburban Louis Vuitton store Wednesday afternoon in a “grab and run,” according to police.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police responded to the Louis Vuitton store at the Oakbrook Center Mall after a report from mall security of several subjects involved in a grab and run of merchandise.

Police determined 14 suspects ran into the store, grabbed an unknown amount of merchandise, and then ran out. They drove away from the scene in three separate vehicles.

The dollar amount of merchandise stolen is not known at this time. The surveillance video is currently not being released at this time due to an active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 630-368-8700 or email crimetips@oakbrook.org.