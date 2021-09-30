Police: 13-year-old boy reported missing for nearly 1 month from South Side

CHICAGO — The family of 13-year-old boy Keshun Collins continues their search nearly a month after the boy was reported missing.

Keshun was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue on September 2. Keshun may be missing in the area of 6000 to 6500 South Cottage Grove Avenue or 6000 to 6500 South Ellis Avenue.

Keshun is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 90 lbs. with a keloid mark on his armpit. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with the word “trap” in front with no shirt and black Nike flip flops.