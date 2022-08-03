CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was shot by a woman during an attempted car theft last week.

Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street.

Police believe four to five males were attempting to break into a parked car when the owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted them. CPD said during the confrontation, one of the suspects pointed the gun at the woman.

The woman, who has a concealed carry license, produced a gun and shot a 13-year-old boy, later identified as Dion Young.

Young was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the neck area. However, Young died from his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the other suspects fled the scene and no other injuries were reported.