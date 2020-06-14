Police: 12-year-old boy shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot early Sunday in Humboldt Park.

Just before 12:45 a.m., CPD was called to the 2800 block of West Division Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk when he sustained gunshot wounds to both knees. His family was attending a Puerto Rican celebration at the time.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area 5 detectives continue to investigate. A witness told police he saw a black Audi fire shots.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.