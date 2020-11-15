Police: 12-year-old boy in serious condition after gun discharges in Pullman home

CHICAGO – A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after a gun discharged Saturday night inside a Pullman residence, police said.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 700 block of East 105th Place on the report of a shooting.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe a 13-year-old boy was handling a gun inside the residence when it discharged, striking the 12-year-old boy in the chest.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Area Two detectives are questioning the 13-year-old boy and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

It’s unknown if any charges have been pressed at this time.