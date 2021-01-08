Police: 11-year-old girl reports being sexually assaulted during remote learning on South Side

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl stated she was sexually assaulted during a remote learning session.

On Friday just before 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in Washington Park on the report of a sexual assault.

Police said during a remote learning session, an 11-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted. The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, where she is being evaluated.

This is the second time in the last year a student in Chicago has reported being sexually assaulted during remote learning. In October, a 7-year-old girl was witnessed being sexually assaulted during remote learning.

Two days later, an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection.

Detectives continue to investigate Friday’s allegations. It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody at this time.