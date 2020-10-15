Police: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle with gunshot victims crash in McKinley Park

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after two gunshot victims traveling in McKinley Park was struck, causing more injuries.

Just before 1:45 p.m., two men, 20 and 21, were traveling northbound on Western when they were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Archer, police said.

After the crash, police discovered both men had gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old was shot in the shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old was shot in the back and transported to Stroger in serious condition.

As a result of the crash, a 3-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman were hurt and transported to Stroger with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

