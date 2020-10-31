Police: 1 dead, 3 critical after Morgan Park shooting

CHICAGO – One man is dead and three people were critically wounded, including a 16-year-old boy, Friday night in Morgan Park.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 11600 block of South Vincennes on the report of multiple persons shot.

Authorities said a 32-year-old man was shot and killed. A 16-year-old boy, 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were shot and transported in critical condition.

It’s unknown if any suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.