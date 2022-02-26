Plum Market shoppers, employees lament impending store closure due to leasing conflict

CHICAGO — On a leisurely Saturday afternoon, customers count a trip to Plum Market as entertainment.

But behind the upscale snacks and drinks, Assistant Store Team Leader Brad Bohlen said there’s trouble.

“We’re all in shock, we’re completely blindsided by this. All of a sudden they terminated our lease and said somebody else is coming in,” Bohlen said.

Halfway through Plum’s 20-year lease, Bohlen said their landlord is taking advantage of an out clause.

That somebody else is competitor Dom’s Kitchen and Market from Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano. This space will become Dom’s second location.

The Michigan-based Plum team says the move casts a dark shadow on the independent grocery business, which they liken to a big family.

A written statement from Plum’s CEO said:

“­­­­Simply put, our landlord’s decision to terminate our lease without even having the decency to reach out to us, and Dom’s decision to pursue our location are unconscionable, dishonorable, and disgusting.”

A spokesperson for Dom’s released a statement in response, reading:

“We are surprised and disappointed to learn of this ill-founded interpretation of the move that we are making to the new Old Town location. As an independent grocer ourselves, we know all too well the challenges of operating in this competitive environment.”

Plum said that the impending closure will cost 120 employees their jobs.

“I love this place, we love Chicago, we didn’t want to go anywhere,” Bohlen said.